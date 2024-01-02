Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.78

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 89738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Popular Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

