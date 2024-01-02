Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.96. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Portman Ridge Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -336.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 69,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $1,206,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,447 shares of company stock worth $1,490,848 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

