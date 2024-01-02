Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 296,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.40. 105,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,474. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

