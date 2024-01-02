PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 8,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PREKF

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.