Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

POCI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCI. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Optics by 42.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 136,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precision Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

