Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Precision Optics Price Performance
POCI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Optics
About Precision Optics
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Optics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.