Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in December

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Prenetics Global Stock Performance
Shares of Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.11. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $46.05.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 55.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRE
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.