Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PBH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

