Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 114,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Princeton Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

