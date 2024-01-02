Private Ocean LLC Acquires 181,332 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 391.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.