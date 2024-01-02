Private Ocean LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 420,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 447,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

