Private Ocean LLC Acquires 229,294 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.