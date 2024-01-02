Private Ocean LLC Buys 204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $241.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

