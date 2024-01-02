Private Ocean LLC Buys 6,451 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

