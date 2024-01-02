Private Ocean LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

