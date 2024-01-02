Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

