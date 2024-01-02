Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $163,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

