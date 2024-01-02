Private Ocean LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

