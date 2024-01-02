Private Ocean LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

