Private Ocean LLC Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,783 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.