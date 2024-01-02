Private Ocean LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

