Private Ocean LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

