Private Ocean LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

