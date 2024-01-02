Private Ocean LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

