Private Ocean LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,910,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

