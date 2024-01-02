Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.