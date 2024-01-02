Private Ocean LLC Purchases 68,423 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

