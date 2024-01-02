Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

