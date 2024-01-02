Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.