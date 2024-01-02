Private Ocean LLC Sells 123,836 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,836 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 2.15% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.