Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.