Private Ocean LLC Sells 293 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $288.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.