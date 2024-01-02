Private Ocean LLC Sells 312 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after buying an additional 364,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,539,900.0% during the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

