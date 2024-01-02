Private Ocean LLC Sells 49,869 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,869 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.55% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

