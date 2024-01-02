Private Ocean LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

