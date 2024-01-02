Private Ocean LLC Sells 84,997 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,997 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 462,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $790,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

