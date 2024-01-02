Private Ocean LLC Sells 927 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

