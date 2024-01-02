Private Ocean LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

