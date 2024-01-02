Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $72.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $354,396.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,604,573 shares in the company, valued at $110,892,040.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,368 shares of company stock worth $22,091,714. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

