Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

PCOR traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. 276,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,368 shares of company stock worth $22,091,714. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

