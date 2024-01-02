ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.92

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1038867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

ProFrac Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $15,175,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

