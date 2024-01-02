Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,491.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,346 shares of company stock worth $7,477,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.