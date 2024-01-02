Bank of America Lowers ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) to Neutral

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ProKidney Stock Performance

PROK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 216,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,927. The company has a market cap of $400.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,297,379 shares in the company, valued at $39,048,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,576,307 shares of company stock worth $14,080,021 over the last three months. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

