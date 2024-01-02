ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

