ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,806 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

SMDV stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,374 shares. The firm has a market cap of $889.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

