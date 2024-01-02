ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.67

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.41, with a volume of 711513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

