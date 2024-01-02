ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 13.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 591,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

