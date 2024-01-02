ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.21

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 510269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

