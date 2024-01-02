ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Position Trimmed by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. 1,631,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

