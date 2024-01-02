ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $53.08

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.08, but opened at $51.54. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 25,502 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

