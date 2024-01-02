ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.85

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 2382485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $1,830,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 134.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.